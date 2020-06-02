WEST POINT -- Mrs. Waidean Williamson, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 02, 2020, at Dugan Memorial Home in West Point. Services will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in West Point.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.