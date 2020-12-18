Cheryle Denise Williford, 57, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born June 19, 1963 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Robert Woodrow Williford and Bonnie Coggins Williford. Denise grew up in Memphis before moving to Birmingham where she graduated from Huffman High School. She was a resident of Saltillo since 1992. Denise was a member of Faith Baptist Church as well as First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. Denise enjoyed crafts, cooking, and working word puzzles. She adored her little poodle, Coco. She will be greatly missed by the family who loved her dearly, especially her nieces and nephews. Denise is survived by her mother, Bonnie Williford; aunts and uncles, Diane Oliver (Ray), Joe Williford, and Larry Joe Coggins (Diane); and many cousins and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her dad, Bob Williford; and her grandparents, Major and Beatrice Coggins and Woodrow and Ruby Williford. The family will honor Denise's life with a private graveside service with Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo or First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo.
