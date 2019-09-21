Janice Rose Moffitt Willingham, 81, passed away on September 19, 2019, at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born on October 10, 1937, to Roy and Beulah Bennett Moffitt Willingham in Ripley, Mississippi. Janice retired from General Motors in Pontotoc, Michigan. Janice is survived by her husband: John Tate Willingham, Sr. of Ripley, MS; three daughters: Deborah Trammel (Jerry) of Lapeer, MI, Brenda Hagelin of Ripley, MS, Tracey Willingham of Ripley, MS; two sons: John Tate Willingham, Jr. (Daisy) of Ripley, MS, Richard Wayne Willingham (Karen) of Lake Orion, MI; two sisters: Shirley Bridges (Tom) of Ripley, MS, Jackie Goolsby of Ripley, MS; two sisters-in-law: Linda Moffitt of Ripley, MS and Jo Ann Moffitt of Ripley, MS; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Billy Joe Moffitt, Roy Benton Moffitt, and Rodney Moffitt. As per Janice's request she will be cremated. Expressions of Sympathy for the Willingham family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
