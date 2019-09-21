Janice Rose Moffitt Willingham

Janice Rose Moffitt Willingham, 81, passed away on September 19, 2019, at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born on October 10, 1937, to Roy and Beulah Bennett Moffitt Willingham in Ripley, Mississippi. Janice retired from General Motors in Pontotoc, Michigan. Janice is survived by her husband: John Tate Willingham, Sr. of Ripley, MS; three daughters: Deborah Trammel (Jerry) of Lapeer, MI, Brenda Hagelin of Ripley, MS, Tracey Willingham of Ripley, MS; two sons: John Tate Willingham, Jr. (Daisy) of Ripley, MS, Richard Wayne Willingham (Karen) of Lake Orion, MI; two sisters: Shirley Bridges (Tom) of Ripley, MS, Jackie Goolsby of Ripley, MS; two sisters-in-law: Linda Moffitt of Ripley, MS and Jo Ann Moffitt of Ripley, MS; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Billy Joe Moffitt, Roy Benton Moffitt, and Rodney Moffitt. As per Janice's request she will be cremated. Expressions of Sympathy for the Willingham family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.