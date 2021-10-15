Margaret Ann Moreland Willis, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born November 19, 1937, to Elza "Cap" and Pearl Moreland. Before retiring she worked for Marietta Manufacturing and Brown Shoe Company. She was a member of New Bethel Church of Christ. She loved her pets, fishing, going to auctions, playing Bingo and visiting family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Ricky Griffin officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. She is survived by four nephews, Eddie (Tonya) Moreland, Douglas (Katie) Moreland, Ron (Ann) Smith and Don Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl J. Willis; her parents; one brother, Ecward Moreland; one sister- Johnnie Faye Sanders; brothers-in-law, Ova Smith and Robert Sanders; and sister-in-law, Joyce Moreland. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
