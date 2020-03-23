Venice Mavon Willis Clemons, 84, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at NMMC Hospice, Tupelo. She was a florist of over 18 years, retiring from Flowers of Pontotoc by Redele. She was a resident of Pontotoc County (originally from Kossuth) for over 45 years. She was strong in her faith, loved her family, was known to haul a shovel in her car to dig up flowers, and was a big fan of Elvis Presley. An intimate family service will be held at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Kyle Fallin officiating. She is survived by her children, Richard Fallin(Georgie), Rita Ann Ward, Gary Dale Fallin(Tina), and J.R. Reed(Melinda); her grandchildren, Angie Roye(Scott, Hannah, and Gatlin), Al Fallin(Saylor and Baylor), Dusty Ward(Holly, Ella Grace, Reese, and Yates), Kyle Fallin(Sarah, Ava Kate, and Whit), Kerri Huffman(Dustin, Dakota, Eli, and Zach), Eden Caballero(Allan, Kylie, Khloe, Kaleb, and Kannon), Cierra Aston(James Earl and Leanna), Arianna Fallin, Katelyn Hollings(Tyler and Kenslie), and George Thompson; a special cousin, Judie Lamberth(Jerry, JR/Chunky, Ann, and Kathy). She is preceded in death by her mother, Velma Elizabeth Willis; son-in-law, D.L. Ward; great granddaughter, Cassie Fallin, and a grandson, Dan Thompson.

