Gary Willis, 59, passed away on January 05, 2021 at the NMMC. He was an employee of Electrical Machine Service in Tupelo for 37 years. He enjoyed watching racing, and he loved his dog, "Chigger". He was very family orientated and he loved his family very much. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 09, 2021 @ 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Terry Myhand officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Willis of Guntown; sons, Chance (Ally) Willis and Hayden Willis all of Guntown; Sister, Terry Bradley of Tupelo; Brother, Steve Willis "Nina" of Tupelo; grandchild, Wrenly Willis; nieces, Jessica "Mike" and Sarah 'Casey" Cayson; great-niece, Haven; host of other of family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Norma Fay Christian. Pallbearers will be Joe Estes, Andy Clark, Craig Fikes, Terry Richey, Chip Gibson, Neal Haygood and Hunter Brooks. Visitation was Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 until service time. The family ask that all who visit please wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
