Jimmy Leon Willis, Jr., 50, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Tupelo on November 23, 1971, to Jimmy Leon Willis, Sr., and Mary Jean Kelly Willis. He was a 1989 graduate of Tupelo High School. He also attended Itawamba Community College in Fulton and Mississippi College in Clinton. He worked at J. T. Gilbert and Associates while attending college. He also worked briefly at BancorpSouth in Tupelo, prior to taking over ownership of Putter's Bottom Driving Range and Turtle Creek Golf Course. Most recently, he has overseen property rentals and management. During his junior high and high school years, Jimmy enjoyed football, basketball, and pole vaulting. He also enjoyed cycling and participated in some cycling events. As an adult, he greatly enjoyed watching movies, Formula 1 racing, and driving and working on his beloved Corvettes. He was a long-time member of the Eggville Church of Christ. Survivors include his mother, Jean Willis; his sisters, Ramon Willis Feather and Donna Willis; his nephews, Kyle and Colton Feather; one uncle, James Kelly (Ruth); and many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Leon Willis, Sr.; a sister, Mary Lee Willis; his paternal grandparents, R. C. and Betty Sue Willis; and his maternal grandparents, Raymond and Lizzie Kelly. Services honoring his life will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Visitation will be 3:30 p.m. until service time Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. The family respectfully requests visitors to wear masks. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Willis, Gregg Willis, Dan Willis, Ken Cathcart, and all members of the Eggville Church of Christ. The services will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend, at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
