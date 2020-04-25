Richard Willis, 76, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was born July 27, 1943 in Aberdeen to Ira Green Willis and Mary Etta Wiseman Willis. He was a life long resident of Monroe County. Mr. Willis was a retired painter and contractor and owned Willis Bait Shop. He was a member of River Bend Baptist Church in Aberdeen, MS. A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, April 26 at 2:00 P.M. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife Sara Thornton Willis of Amory , married May 10, 1969; one son Todd Willis of Louisville, MS; one brother William Willis (Linda) of Columbus, MS; Mother-in-law Syble Thornton of Becker, MS and brother-in-law Bo Thornton of Dallas, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Mary Banks and brother-in-law Wallace Banks and Doris King and Bob and a nephew Wallace Banks, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Bend Baptist Church in Aberdeen. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
