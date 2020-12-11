Rebecca "Becky" Davis Wilson, 81, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Meadows in Fulton. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, she was born March 15, 1939 to Osley and Odean Hardy Clark. Of all the things Becky experienced throughout her life, her fondest and most cherished memories were created when her children and grandchildren entered the world. When she wasn't spending time her family, she enjoyed working in her garden. Becky loved and believed in the Lord who helped her though many trials in her life and held tight to the promise that He is always there for us. She was a member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. Survivors include her four children, Treva Sheffield and her husband, Perry of Skyline, Terry Davis and his wife, Sylvia of Guntown, Theresa Snow and her husband, David of Fulton and Robby Wilson and his wife, Kimberly, of Guntown; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Weaver of Auburn. She was preceded in death by her parents; four grandchildren; three sisters, Burma Barnes, Dorothy Sanders, Nada Creech and Ruby Dillard; and brother, Johnny Clark. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, December 13, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
