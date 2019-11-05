Bernice Wilson, 81, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. She was born February 7, 1938 to the late Arlander Jones and the late Georgia May Steele Jones. She was a proud member of Bethany Baptist Church and loved her church family. She enjoyed quilting and canning. She loved working in her garden and cooking for all her family. Services will be 3:00 pm on Thursday November 7, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. James Peoples and Bro. Jeff Lentz officiating. Visitation is 5:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her son, Harold (Carolyn) Wilson; daughter, Mitzie (Tim Pearce) Underwood of Mantachie; granddaughters: Catherine (Lavelle) Smith and Claire (Cale) George; grandsons: Brad (Michelle) Black, Brian (Selena) Black, and Jonathan (Julie) Black, grandchildren; 14 great-grandchilcren; 2 great, great-grandchildren; sister, Janie Benefield; brothers: Alfred (Rachel) Jones and Larry (Geraldine) Jones; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Pitts, Mildred Wilson, Louise Wilson. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herschel "Pete" Wilson; sisters: Ruby Tucker, Lucille Wallace, and Celeste Jones; brother, Sylvan Jones Men of Bethany Baptist Church to be pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Brad, Brian, and Jonathan Black Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
