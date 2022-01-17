Betty Sue Wilson, 85, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home in Booneville. She was born January 23, 1936, to Clyde Franklin Moore and Jewel Shook Moore. She enjoyed quilting for her family and making quilts for tiny babies. On Saturdays, you could find Betty in her husband's, Cliff Wilson, barber shop. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, John Wilson; daughter, Robie Lewis; grandson, Lane Wilson; granddaughters, Callie Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Arica Wilson and Emily Wilson; great-grandsons, John Cooper Brady and Jason Lane Zyla; great-granddaughter, Autumn Reece Curtis. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Ronald Moore, Alfred Moore Alton Moore. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.