Belden-Brenda Joyce Farr Wilson, 82, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Pontotoc Health & Rehab Center in Pontotoc. Mrs. Wilson was born January 5, 1940 in Houston to the late Tom Louis Farr, Sr. and Tommie Lou King Farr. She was a member of the Word of Life Church in Tupelo. Graveside services will be at 12 noon Friday, April 22, 2022 at Enon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Houston with Bro. Tommy Kelly officiating and her son, Matt Wilson. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two daughters; Lisa Thomas (Dave) of Piperton, TN, Joy Lucius (Randy) of Tupelo, MS; one son, Matthew Wilson (Amy) of Tupelo, MS; five grandchildren, Jacob Lucius, Chris Lucius (Leigh), Jessi Diamond (Clint), Ryan Wilson and Natalie Wilson; six great grandchildren, Tyler Reed Lucius, Emma Akins, Maddox Akins, Ella Akins, Kade Diamond and Juliana Diamond; a niece, Janie Huffman (Rick) of Pontotoc, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, T.L. Farr, Sr. and Tommie Lou Farr; one brother; four sisters; her husband, Fred A. Wilson. Pallbearers will be Jacob Lucius, Chris Lucius, Ryan Wilson, Clint Diamond, Randy Lucius, Dave Thomas and Dewitt Moore. In lieu of flowers, please go to https://tinyurl.com/yckw96X2 and help Brenda's grandson Chris Lucius fight and win his battle against Leukemia. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
