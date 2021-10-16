Michael Zerk "Bubba" Wilson, 64, died suddenly on Friday, October 15, 2021, at his home. Bubba is the son of Gladys Ford Wilson and the late Robert B. "Zerk" Wilson, Sr.; he was born January 30, 1957, in Columbus. After graduating in 1975 from Tupelo High School, Bubba attended Mississippi State University on a full-ride golf scholarship. While at MSU he was named All-SEC in 1978 and 1979, he was a two-time winner of the Mississippi State Junior Amateur and was named third-team NCAA All American in 1979. He was also a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and a lifetime member of the PGA. Bubba was a talented golfer and was gifted with the ability to turn his passion into a fulfilling career. Bubba began his golf instructing career at Long Point Golf Course at Amelia Island Club. He was also a golfing pro at Timuquana Country Club and Orange Park Country Club. Bubba is a six-time winner of the State Father-Son Golf Tournament, a five-time winner of the GATE- Gage Petroleum, and was awarded player of the year from the North Florida section of PGA. Bubba is survived by his three children, Brittany Wilson Kubala (Josh) of Jacksonville, Florida, Brad Wilson of Lynchburg, Tennessee, Brian Wilson (Courtney) of Jacksonville, Florida; six grandchildren, Valerie Kubala, Ivey Wilson, Livi Wilson, Stella Wilson, Julian Wilson, and Maxwell Wilson; mother, Gladys Ford Wilson; one brother, Robert B. "Zerk" Wilson, Jr. of Oxford; one sister, Lee Wilson Reeder (Jeff) of Tupelo; and four nephews, R. B. Wilson III (Smith) of Albany, Georgia, Matt Wilson (Nona) of Jackson, Kirk Reeder of Tupelo, and Ross Reeder of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert B. "Zerk" Wilson, Sr., and nephew, Robert Wilson Reeder. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Monday, October 18, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, Tupelo. Memorial services honoring Bubba's Life will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Olin McBride officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1725 Tupelo, MS 38802, and Talbot House, 2794 Boatner Drive, Belden, MS 38826. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
