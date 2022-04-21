Carolyn Nix Wilson, 73, died, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church in Ridgeland with burial following at Natchez Trace Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday and 10:00 am Saturday at Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church. Carolyn was born on September 15, 1948, in Hattiesburg. She was the oldest of five children born to the late Ernest L. (Jack) Nix Sr. and Katherine Morren Nix. She graduated from Hattiesburg High School and the University of Southern Mississippi, where she majored in French and history. Carolyn was a dedicated teacher for many years. After graduating from USM, she taught high school history and French at Woodland Hills Baptist Academy in Jackson. She later taught at Madison Central High School during its first year, Tupelo High School, and Key Middle School in Springfield, Virginia. Carolyn loved teaching history and her students, and she worked tirelessly to engage her students and bring the material alive. She also worked as a claims authorizer for the Social Security Administration in Kansas City while her husband, L.H., was in law school. Throughout her life, Carolyn had a deep and abiding faith in Christ. Wherever she lived, she was an active church member, including at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Jackson and Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church and Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church in Madison. She taught children's Sunday School classes, prayed faithfully for her family and friends, and loved playing hymns at her piano at home, reading the Bible, and participating in Bible study groups. Her family grieves her loss but is comforted by the certainty that she is now in Heaven with her Lord and Savior and her beloved parents. Carolyn freely gave of herself to her family and friends. She was a committed and loving wife and supporter of L.H., her husband of nearly forty-eight years. Her only child, Jack, could not have asked for a better mother. She loved her four grandchildren deeply and was immensely proud of them. She loved attending their sporting events and dance recitals and cheering them on. After she retired from teaching in Virginia, she moved home to Mississippi to help care for her parents, Jack and Katherine, and she enriched their final years greatly. And she loved each of her four siblings and their families and treasured their times together. She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest L. (Jack) Nix, Sr. and Katherine Morren Nix. Her survivors include her husband, Leonard H. (L.H.) Wilson, of Madison; son, Jack Louis Wilson, and his wife, Amanda, of Madison and their four children, Emily, Jack Jr., Henry, and Katherine; brother Ernest L. (Jack) Nix Jr. and his wife, Deborah, of Shreveport; brother Wayne Nix of Madison; brother Jeffrey Nix of Atlanta; sister, Vicki Howard, and her husband, Mike, of Madison; sister-in-law, Jane Hansbrough, and her husband, Randy, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and cousins, nieces, and nephew and their families. The family requests memorials be made to French Camp Academy or Pear Orchard Presbyterian Church.
