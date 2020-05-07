Catherine Boren Wilson died on May 3, 2020, at the age of 89, in the comfort of her home with family at her side. She was born the youngest daughter of Luther Henry and Martha Etta Boren in Baldwyn. She is survived by her children, Steve Wilson, Craig Wilson, Ben Wilson, and Tina Burtt; grandchildren, Jessica Rodgers, Jason Wilson, Jeff Wilson, Morgan Taylor, Drew Wilson, Blaine Wilson, Paige Robbins, Alex Burtt, and Matt Wilson; her treasured brother-in-law, Ben Nichols; and a host of loved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 55 years, Arnold Wilson, in 2006. All of her siblings died before her, including her brother, James Luther Boren, and her sisters Mary Elizabeth Bennett, Christine Nichols, Eunice Young, Bernice Outlaw and Johnnie Outlaw A private family service is planned, to honor her wishes. In lieu of flowers or other commemoration, Mrs. Wilson wanted donations made to a charity of one's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
