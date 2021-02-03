Cecil Dean Wilson, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 02, 2021, at his residence in Amory, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm at graveside at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS.

