Earnesteen Graham Wilson, 88, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home. She was born October 19, 1931, in Itawamba County to Walter Cleveland and Mattie Bell Wood Graham. She worked in the garment industry for Blue Bell for 17 years, and then retired from Denton Mills. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was an avid gardener. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Harden's Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Don Baggett officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jimmie and Kathy Wilson; her granddaughter, Lara Gary and husband Trey; and four great-grandchildren, Case Gary, Adelyn Gary, Callie Gary, and Sadie Gary, all of Fulton; one brother, Elvin Graham (Sue) of Fairview; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie M. "Recie" Wilson; her parents; seven brothers, Eucellas Graham, Cudellas Graham, Orville Graham, Shelby Graham, Leroy Graham, Eldridge Graham, and Walter C. Graham, Jr.; and three sisters, Vista Graham Howell, Lois Graham Beam, and Ruth Graham Howell. Condolences may be shared with the Wilson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
