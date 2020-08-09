Fred A. Wilson, 85, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born July 19, 1935 in Chickasaw County to the late Daniel Foster Wilson and Katie Arlean Cox Wilson. He lived his life for his wife, children, grandchildren and his students. He served his country as a veteran in the Air Force and dedicated the rest of his life as a teacher and principal in the education field. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Enon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Galloway and Matthew Wilson officiating. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife Brenda Joyce Farr Wilson of Tupelo; a son, Matthew Wilson (Amy) of Starkville; three daughters, Joy Lucius (Randy) of Tupelo, Lisa Thomas (Dave) of Piperton, TN and Janie Huffman (Rick) of Pontotoc; five grandchildren, Jacob and Chris Lucius, Jessi Diamond, Ryan and Natalie Wilson; six great grandchildren, Emma, Maddox and Ella Akins, Kade and Juliana Diamond and Tyler Reed Lucius; one sister, Linda Funderburk of Pontotoc and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Rick Huffman, Randy Lucius, Dave Thomas, Jacob Lucius, Chris Lucius, Clint Diamond and Ryan Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his previous beloved students. Donations may be made to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. For online condolences visitwww.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
