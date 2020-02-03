Fred Camp Wilson, 89, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at United Methodist Senior Services where he had resided the last several years. Born in Brookhaven, MS. to the late Lawrence P. Wilson and Dorothy Camp Wilson on May 18,1930, He was a 1948 graduate of Tupelo High School and a 1954 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he was a charter member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He served as a Sergeant in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Mr. Wilson was employed as an architectural consultant in the floor covering industry by Armstrong World Industries and by Rabern-Nash Co., Atlanta, Ga. for over 33 years. An Episcopalian, he had retired and moved back to Tupelo in 1999. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 from the Chapel at Traceway Manor, 2800 West Main St., Tupelo, with Rev. Terri Armstrong officiating. Private burial will follow in the Camp family plot at Glenwood Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors and Cremations is honored to be serving the family. Survivors include his daughter, Christina W. Klucker and husband, Todd of Summerdale, PA; two grandsons. He is survived by his brother, Robert. L. "Bobby" Wilson and friend, Betty Cayson of Tupelo He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandmother, Mrs. Fred (Adah B.) Camp. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38803 or to the Good Samaritan Free Clinic, 425 Magazine St., Tupelo, MS. 38802. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 AM Wed. at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
