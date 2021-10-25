George Earl Wilson 67, met his Savior Saturday October23, 2021 at NMMC. He was a resident of Mantachie in Itawamba County. George was disabled and had been a resident of the Meadows since 2016 and was a member of Ozark Baptist Church. Services will be Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Murlin Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Barbara Jean Wilson (Berryman) of Mantachie, two daughters Sonia Jean Franks (Michael) of Mantachie, Hannah Streetman (Cody) of Mooreville, one son Matthew George Wilson of Mantachie, two sisters Judy McDougal (Larry), Pasty Santas (Willy) of Dallas Texas and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him Luther and Nora (Son) Braden, and mother Mary Faught. Pallbearers will be: Bobby Berryman, Chuck Smothers, Jerry Palmer, John Bishop, Michael Franks, Cody Streetman and Honorary Pallbearer Ike Johnson. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00 a. m. until service time at 11:00 a. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
