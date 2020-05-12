Grady Elija Wilson, 93, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Tupelo. He was born October 2, 1926 to the late Russell and Elva Wilson. He retired at 75 years old from Marshall Durbin as a field man in Haleyville, AL. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. He loved bluegrass music, hunting, fishing, and western movies. Grady loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a kind hearted man that was always ready to help his fellow man along his way. He was a hard worker with much wisdom to share. A graveside service will be 11:00 am on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Mozelle Wilson; daughters: Lorene (Neal) Umphers, Sylvia Miller, Kathy Ryan, Charlene Allen, Shirley (David) Bell; son, Wayne Wilson and daughter Angelia (Rey) Gonzalez; grandchildren: Rita Elder, Lisa Joe Miller, Tom Miller, Tonya Miller Wilemon, Heather Gasaway, Eric Ryan, Christy Beasley, Scotty Pounds, Jessica Williams, Vanessa Parker, Monica Holland, Stephanie Poole, Bronson Wilson, Lauren Rester, Taylor Wells, Braden Wells; numerous great and great, great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Georgia Oleane Wilson, brothers: Cecil, Paul, Thad, Murden, Bluford, Roger, and Clyde Wilson; sister, Pauline Wilson; grandson, Mitch Wilson; great grandson, Sam Elder. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
