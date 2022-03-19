Howard Lane Wilson, 80, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home. He was one of ten children of Herman Wilson and Hattie Lou Long Wilson. He was born in Mooreville on September 15, 1941. He faithfully serviced his country in the United States Navy. After his service, he made a career in the trucking industry. He enjoyed tinkering on old vehicles and fishing. Howard is survived by his son, Robby Wilson and his wife, Kimberly; four grandchildren, Casey Stevens, Cody Wilson, Chase Wilson, and Karissa Byars and her husband, Hayden; one sister, Betty Johnson; and one brother, Herman Wilson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Wilson; parents, Herman and Hattie Lou Wilson; and seven siblings, Gene Long, Herman Wilson, Jr., Herbert Wilson, Dorothy Wilson, Juanita Wilson, Harvey Wilson, and Herschel Wilson. Visitation will be 4 until 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. He will be buried privately at Kirkville Cemetery in the Pratts Community. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
