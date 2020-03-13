James Robert Wilson, 87, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born August 26, 1932 to the late James Gordie Wilson and the late Eva Dell Ledbetter Wilson. He was formerly of Tremont where he graduated and moved to Baton Rouge, LA where he has resided for over 50 years. He obtained a mechanical engineering degree over the course of his life. He was a Deacon at Jefferson Baptist Church, where he attended for over 40 years and taught Sunday School. Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church with minister Jeff Vincent officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Saturday, March 14, at Providence Baptist Church. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery. Senter Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Floyce Wilson of Baton Rouge, LA, sons: Michael S. (Michele) Wilson of Baton Rouge, LA and James Larry Wilson of Tremont; daughter, Deborah Susan Wilson of Baton Rouge, LA; grandsons: Michael Shawn Wilson, Jeremy (Roxy) Wilson, James Michael (Bailey) Wilson; granddaughter, Katie (Jeffrey) Vincent; 7great-grandchildren; brothers: John A. (Sandra) Wilson, Gerald (Jimmie Lou) Wilson, Lanny (Rebecca) Wilson; sisters: Judith Rogers, Shirley Whitfield, Janice (Michael) Shephard, Jacqueline (Jimmy) Lucas. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ross Wilson; sisters: Helen Stone and Brenda Wilson Pallbearers will be Michael Wilson, Larry Wilson, Michael Shawn Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, James Wilson, Jeff Vincent Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
