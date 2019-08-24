James Thomas Wilson, 76, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Algoma, May 18, 1943 to Calvin Eugene and Julie Brasher Wilson. Though he wore many hats throughout his life, he mostly worked as a farmer and an auto mechanic. He enjoyed going fishing, riding his four-wheeler and worked in his vegetable garden. Survivors include his wife of almost 53 years, Wanda Wilson; two daughters, Julie Jackson (Allan) of Belden and Sally Wilson of Tupelo; four sons, Danny Kidd (Mary) of Pontotoc, James R. "Doc" Wilson (Elizabeth) of Tupelo, Ronnie "Tootie" Wilson (Betty) of Blackland and Willie Wilson of Saltillo; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Louise Morphis of Belden. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Loyce Stevenson, Jimmie Ann Rogers and Maxine Collums; brother, Riley Wilson; two grandchildren, Lawrence James "L.J." Buchanan and Jerry Wayne Hardin. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Collums Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Doc Wilson, Will Wilson, Hunter Wilson, Dakota Wilson, Jeremy Buchanan, James E. Wilson, Allan Jackson and Gary "Bubba" Rayburn, Jr. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
