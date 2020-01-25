Jessie Jones Wilson, 86, passed away on January 23, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on October 8, 1933 in Union County, MS to Julius Jones and Ada Coker. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory. Visitation will be held at Pickle Funeral Home in Amory on Sunday, January 26 between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Services will be held at Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, on Monday, January 27 at 10:00 AM. Jessie graduated from Tupelo High School in 1951 and attended Itawamba Junior College. She worked at Carr-Myers Dairy in Tupelo for 6 years, reading the position of Office Manager. At that time, she was a member of East Heights Baptist Church where she led a Girls in Action group for several years. During the 1950's, Jessie was selected as a runner-up in a Tupelo Hospitality beauty pageant. In 1956, she met Bob Wilson, an Air Force recruiter who was on assignment in Tupelo. They dated for 7 months and were married on March 3, 1957. Jessie loved to travel and she did a lot of it as the wife of an Air Force member. She particularly enjoyed living in Japan in 1961-62 and Hawaii in 1962-64. Jessie also enjoyed being close to home and was pleased when Bob's Air Force assignments allowed them to spend 8 years at Columbus AFB, MS during 2 separate tours. Their beloved daughter, Joni Marie was born during their initial assignment at Columbus AFB. Also, the family lived at Air Force installations in Orlando, Florida, Tampa Florida and Birmingham, Alabama before retiring to Amory in 1975. In 1984, Jessie was a member of the group that organized the Amory Humane Society. In that organization, she served as Treasurer and Operations Officer for 24 years. Jessie's love of travel continued while Bob decided Air Force travel had provided enough of that for him. So, Jessie teamed up with a couple of fellow travelers and her sister, Jean Boren, to take a cruise to Alaska as well as a number of bus and auto tours to many choice locations within the United States. Jessie' life in Amory provided her with many special things to do, such as teaching a class of young girls in Sunday school, playing bridge with special friends, tail-gating at Mississippi State football games, and almost 48 years of membership in the Aurora Club, just enjoying life to the fullest, surrounded by her friends and family. Jessie is survived by her husband Bob, daughter Joni Wilson Seitz, son-in-law, Bob Seitz and granddaughter Clara Seitz. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jean Jones Boren, and her baby sister Carrie Lou Jones. Pallbearers are Tommy Tapp, David Henry, Larry Palmer, Steve Greenhaw, David Hodo and Andrew Dichiara. Honorary Pallbearers are Don Leech, James Burrow and Larry Johnson.
