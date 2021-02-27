It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the peaceful passing of John "Gerald" Wilson, Sr. of the Unity Community on February 25, 2021 at the age of 77. Gerald was born in Baldwyn on December 22, 1943 to John T. and Audrey. He worked as a diesel mechanic at Waste Management until he retired in 2003. He married his best friend and love of his life Kathleen "Kay" (Larsen) on November 5, 1966. They moved to the Unity Community in 1967 where they built a life together. Gerald was very active in the community and always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved to work in his gardens, play with his grandchildren, and be outdoors. Gerald will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen "Kay" Wilson; children, John Gerald Wilson, Jr. and Karen Rutherford; grandchildren, Samantha (Heith), Megan, Shawna (Dylan), Taran (Erin), Josh, and Konnar; great-grandchildren, Avanna, Tatum, Roselynn, Caiden, Kyra, and Lily Kate; sister, Laverne; and numerous other family members. Gerald was predeceased by his parents, John Theron and Audrey (Spradling) Wilson; siblings, Annie Quay, James, Simon, and William; children, Scott Allen and Lynn (Motes); grandchildren, John Keith and Rose Marie; great-granddaughter, Larsyn. Visitation was 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. A celebration of Gerald's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Memorials may made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801 Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
