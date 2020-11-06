Johnnie Roberts Wilson, 75, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born May 12, 1945 to the late Christopher C. Roberts and the late Marie Harris Leathers. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, antiques, going to auctions, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Wes White officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include 2 daughtes; Janie Taylor of Fulton, and Joey (Michael) Hughey of Smithville, grandchildren; Josh (Ashely) Bostick of Fulton, Jacob (Allie) Hughey of Smithville, Hailey Hughey of Smithville, Addison Grace Hughey of Smithville, and Ashley Miller of Nettleton, great grandchildren; Clayton, Brewer, Britton, Evelyn, Breynn, Adian, Ryder, a brother; Lee "Bud" (Sue) Lundy of Fulton, sisters; Jean (Farrin) Baily of Amory, Cathy "Cookie" Leathers of Fulton, Linda Wilson of Fulton, son in law; Ronnie Bostick of Golden, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wilson, daughter, Sherry Lynn Bostick, her parents, sisters; Liz Funk, Gwen Hawkins, Sarah Leslie, brother; Easter Lee Roberts. Pallbearers will be Dale Wilson, Thomas Stafford, Teddy Faulkner, Jeff Gresham, Luke Blaylock, and Rod Nixon. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
