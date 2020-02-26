74, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Aberdeen Regional Hospital. Johnny Lee Wilson was born to his late parents , Silas Wilson and Jesse Dancer on May 2, 1945 in Chickasaw Co. He was a 1965 graduate of Fannie Carter High School, and also a former employee of Chickasaw Container and Aircap. Johnny L. Wilson is survived by his wife, Mary Joyce King-Wilson of 46 years. Three daughters; Jessica Wilson of Okolona. Jacqueline Wilson of Okolona, and Johnnie Wilson of Oxford. Two grandchildren; JaDarius Wilson and Kegan McGee. Mr. Wilson was proceeded in death by his parents and three sisters. The visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. The burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Okolona. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

