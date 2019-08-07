OXFORD, MS -- Josephine Wilson, 77, passed away Thursday, August 01, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 2:00PM at Tallahatchie Oxford MB Association. Visitation will be on Friday August 9, 2019 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Serenity WIlliams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at New Salem M.B. Church Cemetery .

