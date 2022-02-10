Noah Earl Wilson, Jr., 44, passed away Tuesday, February 01, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Services will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Luther Missionary Baptist Church 1040 Banks Street Jackson, MS 39206. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 10:00-11:00am at St. Luther Missionary Baptist Church 1040 Banks Street Jackson, MS 39206. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.