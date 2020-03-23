ASHLAND, MS -- Robert Wilson Jr., 77, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home in Ashland. Services will be on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at graveside in Ashland Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation at graveside 10:00 am until service..

