Karen Reed Wilson, 55, resident of Pontotoc, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc. Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Wilson will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2PM in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Wilson was born on July 31, 1965 in Exeter, CA to Lucille Reed and the late Lowd Reed. Ms. Wilson received her education in the Exeter Public School System. An independent woman, Ms. Wilson worked various places in her younger years but will be remembered as a devoted homemaker and mother to her children. Also known as Nonnie, Ms. Wison will be remembered for her love of sewing, outdoor activities and frequent trips to Tunica. Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 12PM to 2PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will be shared by 3 daughters, Mindy Powell of Pontotoc, Larisa Reed of Belden, MS, and Skye Burcham of Groesbeck, TX, one step-daughter, Brittany Wilson of Walnut, one son, Kenneth Reed of Dumas, one step-son, Robert Wilson of Pontotoc, one step-sister, Barbara Bush of Rienzi, one brother, Keith Reed of FL, one step-brother, William Bush of Pontotoc, 18 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The family requests that memorials be directed to The National Alliance on Mental Illness for Veterans 2618 Southeraland Street, Ste 100 Jackson, MS 39216. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wilson Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
