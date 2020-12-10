Lena Wilson, 86, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 11am at Community Funeral Directors Chapel - Coldwater. Visitation will be on today from 3pm - 5pm at West Camp Baptist Church in Batesville. Burial will follow at West Camp Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.