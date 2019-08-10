Nellie Louise Wilson, 79, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born November 29, 1939 to the late William Henry Edwards and the late Ida Mae Reed Milner. She was a member of Harden's Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved her family so much and made friends wherever she went and she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed listening to gospel & country music. Services will be at 11:00 am on Monday August 12, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Justin Hayes officiating. Burial will be in Harden's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday August 11, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Clyde N. Wilson of Fulton, Children, Edna (Mike) O'Flarity of Jackson, MS, Nelson Wilson of Fulton, Ronnie (Linda) Wilson of Fulton, Mary (Ricky) Scarbrough of Sturgis, MS, Cindy Goodman of Brewer, Lisa (Donnie) Sandlin of Peppertown, Angie Wilson of Mantachie, grandchildren, Christie, Kevin, Melissa, Chasity, Lacey, Drew, Shane, Leigh, Kim, Laine, 19 great grandchildren, sister, Mary Jones of Springhill, TN, brother, Milton (Ellen) Harrison of Haughton, LA, and her best friend, Mary Nell Ray of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Johnny Sandlin, daughter in law, Nancy Wilson, and son in law, Bud Goodwin. Pallbearers will be Kevin O'Flarity, Hoyt Peden, BJ Archie, Jonathan Archie, Tyler Archie, and Justin Archie. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ricky Parker. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
