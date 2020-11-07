-Margaret Ann Park Wilson, 83, met her Creator at 10:30 pm Saturday at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Van Vleet, Chickasaw County, Ms., on September 10, 1937 to the late Roy Millard and Pauline Gentry Park. She attended Van Vleet Elementary School and graduated from Houston High School in l955. She attended ICC. She was a co -owner for many years of Parker Trucking Company and retired after over 25 years as the bookkeeper at Shannon High School. She cherished and enjoyed her many friendships with school personnel and the students at SHS. She was a longtime member of Shannon United Methodist Church and a past President of Shannon Junior Women's Club. In l972, Margaret was a Colonel and Adie-de-Camp for Governor William Waller. A kind gentle soul, she was a force to be reckoned with at times. She enjoyed reading her daily Guidepost devotional book and felt strongly that, for the blessings she had enjoyed, she should giveback to others. Margaret loved her family more than life itself. She was selfless, always putting her family first. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Ed Temple officiating. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Monday only all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed in real time at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. The family requests that you follow Covid -19 guidelines with face masks and social distancing. Margaret Ann is survived by her daughters, Vickie Lynn Wharton (Corky) of Madison, MS and Margaret Machelle Patterson of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. Her grandchildren, Margaret Dawn Wages (Clay) of Shannon, Margaret Nicole Taylor (Shawn) of New Site and Chase Parker Patterson of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; her great children, Hunter and Parker Stewart and Austin and Carley Taylor all of New Site and Anna Katherine and Jack Wages of Shannon, Ms. , a great great granddaughter, Averie Grace Stewart of New Site. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Pauline Park and her brother, Jimmy Park. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN. 38105
