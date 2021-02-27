Marilla Gail Wilson, 71, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born May 6, 1949, to James W. Sr. and Lizzie Irene Wilson. She was a member of Prospect Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, find-a word puzzles and watching TV. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, March 1, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. She is survived by one sister, Brenda Pharr; one brother, Ken (Karen) Wilson of Hartselle, Alabama; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Mary Lou Jones, Mae Eldridge, Lorene Stokes and Vernell McElroy; and three brothers, Thomas Wilson, James W. Wilson Jr. and Danny Ray Wilson. Pallbearers are Nathen Pharr, Levi Cox, Randy Wilson, Jimmy Dale Wilson, Steve Wilson and Mike Jones. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
