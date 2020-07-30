Martha Lee Bennett Wilson, 81, passed away, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She was born on October 1, 1938, to Lloyd Ervin and Oneda Alvis Bennett in Ripley, MS. Martha Lee was a graduate of Mississippi University for Women and taught high school for many years before retiring from the Corinth City Schools. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Iota. Martha Lee was a life long Methodist and a member of Campground United Methodist Church , where she served as Lay Delegate to Mississippi United Methodist Annual conference for many years. Martha Lee was an accomplished musician as a church organist and pianist for many years. She was an avid Dulcimer player and member of Tippah Dulcimer Guild. She loved traveling with the Dulcimer group and giving demonstrations of Mountain Dulcimer Music at Visitor Centers, Nursing Homes, and to various groups. She also did extensive work in Geneology. Martha Lee had a kind and caring heart she will be missed by all those who knew her and loved her. A Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Campground Cemetery with Rev. Mary Hutson and Rev. Larry "Doc" Dollar officiating. She was preceded her in death by her husband: William Odell Wilson, who passed away in 2015; and her parents. Memorials may be sent to The Gideons, P.O. Box 4, Ripley, Mississippi 38663 Due to COVID-19 and the recommendations from the CDC it is asked that all persons in attendence please wear mask's and practice social distancing. Expressions of sympathy, for the Wilson family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
