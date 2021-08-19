Martha Fleming Wilson passed away on August 18, 2021 at her home in Saltillo. She was born on June 1, 1944, to Whit and Dora Fleming in Pontotoc. On May 28, 1963, she married Lavert Wilson and had four sons whom she loved dearly. She loved Elvis, going to thrift stores, and spending time with friends and family. She carried a special love for her caretaker and daughter-in-law Renee Wilson. She is survived by her three sons Steve (Tina) Wilson, Terry (Tammy) Wilson, John (Renee) Wilson; five grandchildren Carissa (Daniel) Anderson, Holly (Nathan) Ford, Rachel Lair, Joey Lair, Madison Wilson; three great-grandchildren Vincent Anderson, Deryk Anderson, Jeffery Anderson, and special aunts Virgie (Frank) Haley and Minnie Neal Plunkett, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; one son Ronnie Dale Wilson; one granddaughter Chastity Wilson; and sisters Ann Collins, Shirley Sanders, and Diane Moody. Visitation will be held 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday August 21, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Rodney Rodgers officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc. Services will be live streamed and recorded at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Pallbearers will be Larry Collins, Tommy Haley, Joe McCoy, Jerry Stanford, Ray Stanford, and Wayne White. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Collins, Frank Haley, and Chris Nance. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
