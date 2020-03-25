89, passed away on Tues., March 17, 2020 at NMMC- West Point. Mary Lee Wilson was born to her late parents, Percy B. Johnson and Julia Pargo on Dec., 26, 1930 in Monroe Co. Mrs. Wilson was a dietician. Mary Lee Wilson is survived by one daughter; Louise Gillispie of Prairie, three step-daughters; Dorothy Fields of Prairie, Elizabeth Shields (Dewell Fears) and Doris Lucas of Aberdeen. One son; Eli Wilson of Chicago, Ill. There are also 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at the Baptist Grove Church cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Lampkin officiating. The burial will follow at Baptist Grove Church cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

