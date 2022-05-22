Mayola Wilson, 92, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born December 26, 1929, to Kirk and Fleta Bell Wilson Johnson. She worked at Itawamba Manufacturing a few years and was a homemaker most all her life. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, yardwork, farming, and staying by her husband's side. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the McNeece- Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Ministers Donnie Hamlin, Tom House, and Clyde Mize officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Anita Morris Burleson (Tony) and Marla Laney (Crafton), all of Fulton; two brothers, A.J. Johnson (Becky) of Birmingham, AL, and Stanley Johnson (Paula) of Houma, LA; her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas Laney (Allison), Micah Laney (Leia), Jordan Laney, Lorinda McCollister (David), and Heath Morris (Cassy); and her beloved great-grandchildren, Delta Grace Adams, McKade Morris, Maddox Morris, Marlee Morris, Serenity McCollister, Cason McCollister, Emmitt McCollister, Hunter McCollister, and Loxlei Bess McCollister. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Woodson Wilson; her parents; and one sister, Shirley Johnson. Pallbearers will be grandsons, great grandsons, and Gerald Tanner, Shane Smith, and Jeff Reese. Honorary pallbearers will be Weston Dulaney and Brandon Ponce. Visitation will continue until service time today at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Wilson family at mcneecmorrisfuneralhome.com.
