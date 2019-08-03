Mitchell Wilson 61, passed away on August 03, 2019 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, yard work and mostly spending time with his grandchildren. He drove a gas truck for Wilburn Oil Co. for over 30 years and he was a member of the First Baptist Church in Guntown. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, August 04, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Troy Comer officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery. He is survived by his mom, Bonnie Wilson of Guntown; daughter, Lacey Little (BJ) of Saltillo; step-son, Howard Flip Phillips of Baldwyn; sister, Donna Baker (David) of Guntown; grandchildren, Madison, Avery, Shelbie and Zack; special friend, Mark Holt and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Rhonda Wilson; father, Aubrey Wilson and a brother, Van Wilson. Pallbearers will be Derrick Timmons, Ronald Wesson, John Prochaska, Mark Holt, David Baker and Tracy Chism. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 3:00 - 4:00 P.M. Expressions of sympathy may be sent the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
