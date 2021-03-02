Mrs. Johnnie M. Wilson, 96 passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Tupelo Nursing & Rehab Center. She was a member of Palmetto CME Church. Johnnie raised two daughters in her home Tawanna Wiggins of Tupelo, MS and Lakeshia Foxx (Tracy) of Plantersville, MS, seven grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews which was all special in her sight. Services will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Union Grove Methodist Church Cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Beasley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation walk through will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Dignity Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS, Face coverings are required

