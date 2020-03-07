Nadine Tucker Wilson, 89, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Eupora. She was born March 6, 1931, in Itawamba County to Chester A. and Vivian Henderson Wells. She worked as a seamstress for Rex Brown Mfg., Blue Bell Mfg., and Denton Mills for many years. She was an active member of Tilden Church of Christ until her health declined. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening as well as sewing and doing alterations for the public. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Ministers Jerry Grammer and Phillip Tucker officiating. Burial will be in the Union Grove Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Johnny Tucker (Carol) of Fulton; two daughters, Paulette Barkley (Robert) of Mathiston and Carol Cantrell (Eddie) of Starkville; one step-son, Danny Wilson and two step-daughters, Regina McBride and Sonya Jowers, all of Corinth; four sisters, Bet Tucker (Junior) of Fulton, Sue Mears of Mantachie, and Ouida Cox (Arlon) and Brenda Collums, both of Smithville; three grandchildren, Shelley Cantrell, Justin Cantrell, and Austin Tucker; and two great-grandchildren, Sarah Cantrell and Levi Cantrell. She was preceded in death by her husbands John Paul Tucker and Archie Wilson; two brothers, Charles Wells and Chalmus Wells; and her parents. Visitation will be from 1 p. m. until service time today at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834, or a charity of donors choice. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.