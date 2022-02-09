66, passed away on Sat., Feb. 5, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. William Ronald Wilson was born to his late parents, Woodward Wilson, Jr. and Mary Evelyn Brownlee- Wilson on Oct. 29, 1955. Rev. Wilson was a pastor for over 40 years and also a business owner. Rev. William Ronald Wilson is survived by his wife, Jeanette Wilson of Houston. Four sons; William Rashad Wilson of Houston, Anthony Thomas of Tupelo, Demarcus Thomas of Tupelo, and Bradley (India) Thomas of Verona. Two daughters; Deshonda Thomas and Lekesha Ezell both of Tupelo. One sister; Gloria Penn of Miami, Fla. Three brothers; Jackie Wilson of Una, Gary Wayne Wilson of Nebraska, and Jaledrick Ryeshun Crump of Mantee. There are also 18 grandchildren including Kaileb & Genisis Wilson of the home. Mr. William R. Wilson was preceded in death by one daughter, Amy Evelyn Wilson, and one brother, Edwin Donald Wilson. The visitation will be Fri., Feb. 11, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk thru/ no gathering policy. The funeral service will be Sat., Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Mt. Calvary Outreach Ministries, Inc. located at 601 Hwy 245 South, Okolona, MS 38860 with Rev. Eugene Ford officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.