FOLEY, ALABAMA - Richard Aaron Wilson, 58, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence in Foley, AL. Richard was born February 5, 1962 to George and Katherine Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Wilson of Foley, AL; his children, Stephanie Raper (Robbie) of Mantachie, MS and Bryan Carter of Olive Branch, MS; step-children, Mary Ellen Allen (Joey) of Red Bay, AL and Garry M. Boyd, Jr. (Jodie) of Mantachie, MS; his mother, Katherine Wilson of Tupelo, MS; brothers, George Wilson, Jr. and Stacy Wilson, both of Tupelo; and 8 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father; George Wilson, Sr.
