Sara Jane Cates Wilson died Monday, October 07, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was 85. The daughter of Fred and Faye Evans Cates, she was born June 7, 1934 and was a lifelong Lee Countian and a descendent of the Cates, one of the county's pioneer families. She grew up in First United Methodist Church in Tupelo and attended Verona Christian Church. She graduated from Tupelo High School, where she was head cheerleader, and went to Millsaps College, where she was a member of Kappa Delta. She married Charles Wilson on Dec. 20 1957, In Corinth, MS. Sara was a quiet, gentle soul who took care of her mother until her mother passed. She stayed in touch with high school friends but also enjoyed her quiet time. She always put others first and had a soft spot for the treasures she inherited from the Cates family. She was a master homemaker, tender-hearted and kind. She loved stuffed animals and dolls and was a big promoter of Tupelo and Lee County. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. James Marks officiating. Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, and Noon - 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, all at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Pallbearers are Matt Cates, Dennis Cobb, Jerry Webb, Johnny Webb, John Finch, and Andrew Wall. Sara is survived by her son, Jeffrey "Jeff" Wilson (Amanda) of Verona; sister Cecilia Hughes of Baton Rouge, LA; nieces and nephews Kym Smith Waldrop and Kip Smith of Tupelo, Matt Cates of Dallas, TX, Chad Cates of Wichita Falls, TX, Susan Crowder of Oden, AL, and Amy Hurley of Memphis, TN; her cousin Margaret Hussey; and her close friend Sonya Reed. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles Wilson; and siblings Carey Cates, Lonnie Cates, and Fred Cates, Jr. Memorials may be made to Boys Town Nebraska, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010.
