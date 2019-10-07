VERONA -- Sara Jane Cates Wilson, 85, passed away Monday, October 07, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 10, from Noon - 1:30 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel.

