Vera Lee Wilson passed away on January 8, 2022, at GMMC in Amory, MS. She was born August 29, 1935, to the later Irma & Jimmie Lee Wilson in Athens, MS. She was a member of St. James UM Church in Amory. She was employed by Amory Garment Company for 39 years. She loved making biscuits for her family and sitting on her front porch. Vera leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Williette White (Tommy) of Okolona, MS, Toya Wilson of Amory, MS; four grandchildren, Tremayne Wilson (Cynthia), Cedrick Wilson, Vanessa Smith, Jennifer Smith Macon; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Mary Helen Bailey of Amory, MS, Jimmie Lucille French of Verona, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be today Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:00 am, at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel in Amory, MS, with Pastor Dwayne Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Visitation was held Wednesday, January 12, from 2-4:00 pm and family hour 4-6:00 pm at the funeral home.
