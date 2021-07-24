Virginia D. Wilson, 92, went to her heavenly home July 24, 2021. She was born August 17, 1928 to Connie Davis and Willie Ferguson Davis. She worked for the New Albany Dairy for forty years, and then twenty years for Turner Dairy, after the sale of the New Albany Dairy. Mrs. Wilson was lovingly referred to as "Baby Sister" by her family and "Monna" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church. She was very loved by her family and friends and has left a legacy of love and kindness and will be greatly missed. Services for Mrs. Wilson will be Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 till the start of the service at 3:00pm also at United Funeral Service. She is survived by two sons, Dan Wilson (Wanda) and David Wilson (Angie); two grandchildren Abby Voyles (Paul) and Kevin Wilson (Dannielle); four great grandchildren, Carter Voyles, Mattie Voyles, Skylar Wilson, and Saylie Wilson all of New Albany. She is preceded in death by her parents, Connie and Willie Ferguson Davis, her husband, W.O. Wilson Jr., and her sister, Edith Millsaps. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
