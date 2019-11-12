Nancy Dickerson Wiltshire, 94, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Attala County, MS and was a homemaker. She was a member of Belmont United Methodist Church for fifty years. Services will be Friday, November 15, 11 a.m. at Belmont United Methodist Church, Belmont, MS with Bro. Ronnie Goodwin and Bro. Mark Nail officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by four children - Sylvia Chamblee (Robert) Fulton, MS, Dixie Griffin (Tim) Iuka, MS, George D. "Buddy" Wiltshire (Peggy) Belmont, MS and Donna McAnally (Mark) Oxford, MS; thirteen grandchildren - Jenny Jenkins (Doug), Becky Carsten (Beau), Rob Chamblee, Jr., Kate Neal (Travis), Lee Griffin (Holly), Anna-Claire Griffin, Madelyn Griffin, Emily Schallock (Marcus), Allison Wiltshire, Wesley Wiltshire, Lauren Moore (Harrison), Jake McAnally and Carlee McAnally; one great-grandchildren - Emma Jayne Carsten; son-in-law - Jerry Strickland and sister-in-law - Elizabeth "Tac" Dickerson. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Lee Wiltshire, a daughter, Phyllis Strickland, brothers, Wesley Dickerson, Hubert Dickerson and Jack Dickerson and sisters, Louise Wilson, Mary Greenwood and Lorraine Grantham. Pallbearers will be Rob Chamblee, Lee Griffin, Jake McAnally, Wesley Wiltshire, Doug Jenkins, Travis Neal, Beau Carsten, Harrison Moore and Marcus Schallock. The family wishes to extend thanks to her special friend, Mildred Clark, caregivers, Wanda Winsted, Cathy Brazile and Shirley Bostick, Southern Magnolia Estates in Golden, MS and The Courtyards in Fulton, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 6-8 p.m. at Belmont United Methodist Church, Belmont, MS.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Do you think video games are a sport?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.